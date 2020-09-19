Masked shoppers in Hong Kong’s Causeway Bay. The city is still trying to snuff out a third wave of Covid-19 infections. Photo: Edmond SoMasked shoppers in Hong Kong’s Causeway Bay. The city is still trying to snuff out a third wave of Covid-19 infections. Photo: Edmond So
Covid-19: no more wage subsidies for businesses, Hong Kong’s No 2 says, even as unemployment woes rise, with city facing 14 new infections

  • Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung warns worst is yet to come, but government spending already stretched in two tranches of wage aid
  • City’s expected count of 14 cases is a jump from previous day’s tally of just three

Natalie WongCannix YauLilian Cheng
Natalie Wong, Cannix Yau and Lilian Cheng

Updated: 1:21pm, 19 Sep, 2020

