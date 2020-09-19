People drink at a bar in Central on Friday after the venues were allowed to resume operation. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong Covid-19 caseload surpasses 5,000 mark after 13 new infections emerge
- One of the local untraced cases involves University of Hong Kong researcher who works with viruses that are not contagious in laboratory setting
- City needs to prepare for fourth wave by keeping border controls tight, says Dr Joseph Sung
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
People drink at a bar in Central on Friday after the venues were allowed to resume operation. Photo: Winson Wong