People drink at a bar in Central on Friday after the venues were allowed to resume operation. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong Covid-19 caseload surpasses 5,000 mark after 13 new infections emerge

  • One of the local untraced cases involves University of Hong Kong researcher who works with viruses that are not contagious in laboratory setting
  • City needs to prepare for fourth wave by keeping border controls tight, says Dr Joseph Sung

Kanis Leung and Tony Cheung

Updated: 5:28pm, 19 Sep, 2020

