Students head back to the classroom beginning on Wednesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong third wave: educator says students should walk to school when heading back to classrooms this week
- Going by foot means fewer people on crowded public transport, says James Lam, former chairman of the Subsidised Secondary Schools Council
- Recess times should also be staggered so pupils do not gather in large numbers in playgrounds, suggests Federation of Education Workers Tang Fei
