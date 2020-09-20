Students head back to the classroom beginning on Wednesday. Photo: Sam TsangStudents head back to the classroom beginning on Wednesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong third wave: educator says students should walk to school when heading back to classrooms this week

  • Going by foot means fewer people on crowded public transport, says James Lam, former chairman of the Subsidised Secondary Schools Council
  • Recess times should also be staggered so pupils do not gather in large numbers in playgrounds, suggests Federation of Education Workers Tang Fei

Gary Cheung
Updated: 6:56pm, 20 Sep, 2020

