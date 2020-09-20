Eliminating transit passengers on some flights may be necessary to create travel bubbles, commerce secretary Edward Yau said on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFEEliminating transit passengers on some flights may be necessary to create travel bubbles, commerce secretary Edward Yau said on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Eliminating transit passengers on some flights may be necessary to create travel bubbles, commerce secretary Edward Yau said on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong third wave: Covid-19 travel bubbles may require flights to forgo transit passengers, commerce minister says

  • Edward Yau stresses caution necessary in talks with potential travel partners, including need for testing at both ends of journey
  • The commerce minister also addresses ongoing ‘Made in China’ row, asking what message US is sending by ‘not following the rules’

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Phila SiuGary Cheung
Phila Siu and Gary Cheung

Updated: 5:52pm, 20 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Eliminating transit passengers on some flights may be necessary to create travel bubbles, commerce secretary Edward Yau said on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFEEliminating transit passengers on some flights may be necessary to create travel bubbles, commerce secretary Edward Yau said on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Eliminating transit passengers on some flights may be necessary to create travel bubbles, commerce secretary Edward Yau said on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE