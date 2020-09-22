Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday anti-contagion measures would remain in place for at least another week. Photo: Nora TamHong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday anti-contagion measures would remain in place for at least another week. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Mid-Autumn Festival hopes dashed as Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam extends remaining social-distancing rules for another week

  • Existing curbs, such as limiting to four the number of people allowed to eat out together or gather in public, to last until at least October 1
  • Carrie Lam says continued existence of untraced coronavirus cases prevents further relaxation, as city expects 9 new infections on Tuesday

Topic |   Hong Kong social distancing
Chris Lau
Updated: 12:04pm, 22 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
