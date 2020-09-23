Hong Kong has seen a general decline in the number of local Covid-19 cases but infections among those returning to the city remain high. Photo: Dickson Lee
Untraced locally transmitted Covid-19 case among three new infections expected in Hong Kong, source says
- City facing third straight day of increase in single figures following slight bump on Sunday
- Imported cases remain high and officials are under pressure to add more countries to high-risk list
