Hong Kong has seen a general decline in the number of local Covid-19 cases but infections among those returning to the city remain high. Photo: Dickson LeeHong Kong has seen a general decline in the number of local Covid-19 cases but infections among those returning to the city remain high. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Untraced locally transmitted Covid-19 case among three new infections expected in Hong Kong, source says

  • City facing third straight day of increase in single figures following slight bump on Sunday
  • Imported cases remain high and officials are under pressure to add more countries to high-risk list

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Victor Ting
Updated: 12:10pm, 23 Sep, 2020

