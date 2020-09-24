Officials say the city’s new government-backed health insurance scheme may be reducing the burden on public hospitals. Photo: K.Y. ChengOfficials say the city’s new government-backed health insurance scheme may be reducing the burden on public hospitals. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Officials say the city’s new government-backed health insurance scheme may be reducing the burden on public hospitals. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Officials say Hong Kong’s new government health insurance scheme on the right track, but observers unsure

  • Officials involved in the year-old programme say figures hint it is having the desired effect of easing the burden on public hospitals
  • Others say the current figures provide an incomplete picture, and that the scheme still has room for improvement

Elizabeth Cheung
Updated: 8:07am, 24 Sep, 2020

