All travellers arriving from the UK will have to submit a negative coronavirus test result and quarantine for 14 days. Photo: Bloomberg
developing | Hong Kong to add Britain to high-risk coronavirus list, all travellers from UK must have negative Covid-19 test before flying, face two weeks in hotel room

  • Source says move to take effect from October 1 with government expected to announce decision on Thursday afternoon
  • Ten other countries already on list including, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and United States

Elizabeth Cheung
Updated: 11:16am, 24 Sep, 2020

