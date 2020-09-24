All travellers arriving from the UK will have to submit a negative coronavirus test result and quarantine for 14 days. Photo: Bloomberg
developing | Hong Kong to add Britain to high-risk coronavirus list, all travellers from UK must have negative Covid-19 test before flying, face two weeks in hotel room
- Source says move to take effect from October 1 with government expected to announce decision on Thursday afternoon
- Ten other countries already on list including, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and United States
