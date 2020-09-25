Ray Yeung (left) and Chan King-ming reveal their findings. Photo: Winson Wong
Land near Hong Kong gun club badly contaminated with toxic heavy metals, green group says, as it calls for polluter to be held accountable
- The Green Earth finds hundreds of thousands of lead pellets, plastic wads and target shards littered on slopes near Hong Kong Gun Club in Tsuen Wan
- Lead, arsenic and antimony levels in eight soil samples near the club far exceed limits set by the Environmental Protection Department
Topic | Environment
Ray Yeung (left) and Chan King-ming reveal their findings. Photo: Winson Wong