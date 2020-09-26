A small tornado that lasted for about 20 minutes was spotted at Hong Kong International Airport on Friday. Photo: HandoutA small tornado that lasted for about 20 minutes was spotted at Hong Kong International Airport on Friday. Photo: Handout
Small tornado spotted at Hong Kong airport in rare occurrence for the city, but no damage reported

  • A scientific officer with the Hong Kong Observatory said tornadoes in Hong Kong tend to be associated with unstable weather during the rainy season
  • The last tornado recorded in the city took place in 2005

Chan Ho-him
Updated: 5:43pm, 26 Sep, 2020

