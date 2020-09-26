The Tung Wah Group of Hospitals Jockey Club Rehabilitation Centre, the site of a recent outbreak of acute gastroenteritis. Photo: Google
Hong Kong health officials investigating after 24 staff at rehabilitation centre laid low by acute gastroenteritis
- The Centre for Health Protection reports workers had developed abdominal pain, fever and diarrhoea since Thursday
- An inspection of the facility, however, found its hygiene level to be satisfactory
Topic | Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
The Tung Wah Group of Hospitals Jockey Club Rehabilitation Centre, the site of a recent outbreak of acute gastroenteritis. Photo: Google