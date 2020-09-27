An elderly man in a face mask relaxes in Lam Tin, Hong Kong. The city’s third wave of Covid-19 infections is on an overall downward trend. Photo: Jonathan Wong
developing | Six new coronavirus cases expected for Hong Kong, a day after only one imported infection recorded
- Earlier this week, city leader Carrie Lam had declared third wave under control but warned threat of cases with unknown origins lingered
- Saturday marked first day without local case since September 15
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
An elderly man in a face mask relaxes in Lam Tin, Hong Kong. The city’s third wave of Covid-19 infections is on an overall downward trend. Photo: Jonathan Wong