Thank-you notes addressed to Dr Mok Chun-keung at Tuen Mun Hospital. Photo: Nora Tam
Treating elderly patients means looking after their carers too, award-winning Hong Kong doctor says
- Sars experience helped senior doctor ensure Tuen Mun Hospital stayed safe through Covid-19 pandemic
- A hospital that treats its elderly patients well is one with a good system, geriatrician Dr Mok Chun-keung says
