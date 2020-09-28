An elderly man sits alone on a bench where seats have been cordoned off as part of Hong Kong’s social-distancing measures. Photo: Nora TamAn elderly man sits alone on a bench where seats have been cordoned off as part of Hong Kong’s social-distancing measures. Photo: Nora Tam
developing | Hong Kong unlikely to relax limit on numbers of people who can gather in public, says government health adviser, as city faces about 10 new Covid-19 cases

  • Professor David Hui says construction worker’s untraceable infection means time is not right to raise limit on number of people allowed to gather in public
  • City’s leader Carrie Lam had previously said she believed the third wave of the coronavirus was under control

Zoe Low
Updated: 12:00pm, 28 Sep, 2020

