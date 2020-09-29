Working with suppliers indirectly means Brazilian meat-processing giants often get beef raised on land that was once Amazonian rainforest. Photo: AFPWorking with suppliers indirectly means Brazilian meat-processing giants often get beef raised on land that was once Amazonian rainforest. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Nearly a third of Hong Kong’s beef comes from deforested areas of Amazon rainforest, new Greenpeace study shows

  • Environmental group calls on supermarkets to stop selling beef from Brazilian meat-packers they say buy indirectly from ranches that have razed forest
  • Hong Kong and mainland China are two top markets for beef from Brazil, where pace of deforestation has quickened under President Jair Bolsonaro

Zoe Low
Updated: 7:00am, 29 Sep, 2020

