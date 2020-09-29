Working with suppliers indirectly means Brazilian meat-processing giants often get beef raised on land that was once Amazonian rainforest. Photo: AFP
Nearly a third of Hong Kong’s beef comes from deforested areas of Amazon rainforest, new Greenpeace study shows
- Environmental group calls on supermarkets to stop selling beef from Brazilian meat-packers they say buy indirectly from ranches that have razed forest
- Hong Kong and mainland China are two top markets for beef from Brazil, where pace of deforestation has quickened under President Jair Bolsonaro
Topic | Environment
Working with suppliers indirectly means Brazilian meat-processing giants often get beef raised on land that was once Amazonian rainforest. Photo: AFP