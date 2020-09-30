Residents at Yuen Long Home for the Elderly were evacuated on Tuesday night. Photo: GoogleResidents at Yuen Long Home for the Elderly were evacuated on Tuesday night. Photo: Google
developing | Hong Kong care home evacuated after resident’s positive Covid-19 test, while city faces nine new cases

  • Yuen Long Home for the Elderly residents taken to quarantine centre near city’s airport late on Tuesday
  • Source says 71-year-old has antibodies in blood and is believed to have already recovered from virus

Gigi Choy and Lilian Cheng

Updated: 10:58am, 30 Sep, 2020

