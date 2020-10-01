Kimchi Lo of Green Power at the spot where a pond used to be. Photo: Nora TamKimchi Lo of Green Power at the spot where a pond used to be. Photo: Nora Tam
Kimchi Lo of Green Power at the spot where a pond used to be. Photo: Nora Tam
Fears for Hong Kong butterfly haven after land stripped of greenery

  • Volunteers working with Green Power discovered the damage to Yuen Tun Ha during their monthly trip to count butterflies in the area
  • Area the size of a soccer pitch, originally covered by greenery, has been cleared of plants while a pond has been filled in

Zoe Low
Updated: 11:58am, 1 Oct, 2020

