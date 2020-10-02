Hong Kong was facing eight new Covid-19 cases on Friday, according to a source. Photo: Nora TamHong Kong was facing eight new Covid-19 cases on Friday, according to a source. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong facing eight new Covid-19 cases as it heads into holiday weekend, source says

  • While local coronavirus situation has been stabilising of late, the city has recorded three untraceable infections locally in the past week
  • The latest figures emerge as health authorities have stepped up inspections of local bars and restaurants for social-distancing violations

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Elizabeth Cheung
Updated: 12:10pm, 2 Oct, 2020

