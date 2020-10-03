Hong Kong continues to face a handful of new Covid-19 cases a day. Photo: Felix WongHong Kong continues to face a handful of new Covid-19 cases a day. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong continues to face a handful of new Covid-19 cases a day. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong faces about 4 new coronavirus cases as health expert warns against further easing social-distancing rules

  • Government health adviser cites existence of infections with mystery sources when cautioning against loosening of restrictions
  • Medical source says Hong Kong can expect another four or so Covid-19 infections on Saturday

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Kanis LeungElizabeth Cheung
Kanis Leung and Elizabeth Cheung

Updated: 12:45pm, 3 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong continues to face a handful of new Covid-19 cases a day. Photo: Felix WongHong Kong continues to face a handful of new Covid-19 cases a day. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong continues to face a handful of new Covid-19 cases a day. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE