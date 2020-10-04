Locals filled the city’s restaurants, shopping centres, and country parks during the long weekend despite the lingering threat of the coronavirus. Photo: Jonathan WongLocals filled the city’s restaurants, shopping centres, and country parks during the long weekend despite the lingering threat of the coronavirus. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong student’s Covid-19 infection has authorities racing to discover source, as city expects five new cases

  • More than 2,000 students and teachers at Hong Kong Institute of Vocational Education campus in Tseung Kwan O being tested for virus
  • Officials fear Tsim Sha Tsui bar that 22-year-old visited could be source

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Victor Ting

Updated: 11:34am, 4 Oct, 2020

