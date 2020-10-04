The Society for Community Organisation releases its latest report on the need for rent control and increased public housing on Sunday. Photo: K. Y. ChengThe Society for Community Organisation releases its latest report on the need for rent control and increased public housing on Sunday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
The Society for Community Organisation releases its latest report on the need for rent control and increased public housing on Sunday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong needs more public housing, rent controls, NGO says after survey on low-income residents’ struggles

  • The survey by the advocacy group SoCO found that some people were paying twice as much per square foot for bed space as those paying for private flats
  • ‘As such a developed society, it is quite unreasonable that we do not have rent controls,’ one SoCO organiser said

Topic |   Property policies
Zoe Low
Zoe Low

Updated: 4:18pm, 4 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The Society for Community Organisation releases its latest report on the need for rent control and increased public housing on Sunday. Photo: K. Y. ChengThe Society for Community Organisation releases its latest report on the need for rent control and increased public housing on Sunday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
The Society for Community Organisation releases its latest report on the need for rent control and increased public housing on Sunday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE