The Society for Community Organisation releases its latest report on the need for rent control and increased public housing on Sunday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong needs more public housing, rent controls, NGO says after survey on low-income residents’ struggles
- The survey by the advocacy group SoCO found that some people were paying twice as much per square foot for bed space as those paying for private flats
- ‘As such a developed society, it is quite unreasonable that we do not have rent controls,’ one SoCO organiser said
Topic | Property policies
The Society for Community Organisation releases its latest report on the need for rent control and increased public housing on Sunday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng