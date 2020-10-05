Social-distancing measures have been relaxed in Hong Kong, but experts warn a fourth wave of coronavirus infections could be just around the corner. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: when will Hong Kong’s fourth wave of Covid-19 hit? Very soon, experts warn
- Sick travellers, untraceable local cases could combine to trigger next spike in infections
- More people urged to get flu jabs this year to avoid complications dealing with Covid-19
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
