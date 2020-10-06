Customers drink at a bar in Tsim Sha Tsui on Monday evening. Photo: Edmond So
Coronavirus cases linked to Hong Kong bar spark fears in the industry, calls for tougher enforcement of rules
- Two cases linked to a Tsim Sha Tsui bar prompt fears, vigilance in the battered industry
- Nightlife magnate Allan Zeman, meanwhile, has called for bars to be stricter in their enforcement of new rules to avoid further closures
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
