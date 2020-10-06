Hongkongers will remain limited to four per table at restaurants for the near term, Carrie Lam said on Tuesday. Photo: Edmond SoHongkongers will remain limited to four per table at restaurants for the near term, Carrie Lam said on Tuesday. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam rules out imminent relaxation of social-distancing curbs as city faces eight new Covid-19 cases

  • Restrictions covering public gatherings, restaurants and bars among those remaining in force for ‘additional period of time’, chief executive says
  • But city continuing to work with mainland government towards resuming cross-border activity without need for quarantine

Zoe Low
Updated: 12:31pm, 6 Oct, 2020

