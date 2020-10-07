An aerial view of the Kai Tak Nullah, one of the main drainage channels for the Kowloon East area, where experts suggest testing sewage for Covid-19 should begin. Photo: Sam TsangAn aerial view of the Kai Tak Nullah, one of the main drainage channels for the Kowloon East area, where experts suggest testing sewage for Covid-19 should begin. Photo: Sam Tsang
An aerial view of the Kai Tak Nullah, one of the main drainage channels for the Kowloon East area, where experts suggest testing sewage for Covid-19 should begin. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: what is Hong Kong doing to curb a potential fourth wave? Exploring new tests, new tech and taking samples of sewage

  • The government is looking into previously unused pandemic surveillance methods, including testing sewage to identify community outbreaks
  • However, experts warn that even the most sophisticated measures aren’t likely to do away with social distancing any time soon

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Elizabeth CheungVictor Ting
Elizabeth Cheung and Victor Ting

Updated: 8:24am, 7 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
An aerial view of the Kai Tak Nullah, one of the main drainage channels for the Kowloon East area, where experts suggest testing sewage for Covid-19 should begin. Photo: Sam TsangAn aerial view of the Kai Tak Nullah, one of the main drainage channels for the Kowloon East area, where experts suggest testing sewage for Covid-19 should begin. Photo: Sam Tsang
An aerial view of the Kai Tak Nullah, one of the main drainage channels for the Kowloon East area, where experts suggest testing sewage for Covid-19 should begin. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE