Thai Covid-19 patient linked to Tsim Sha Tsui bar now suspected of being part of group working illegally in Hong Kong as hostesses

  • The woman was one of 10 Thai nationals thought to have entered the city on tourist visas earlier this year
  • The woman, however, has denied working as a bar girl, telling police she just visited the pub to hang out

Clifford Lo and Kanis Leung

Updated: 10:33pm, 6 Oct, 2020

People wait at the Thai consulate in Hong Kong in Central on Tuesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
