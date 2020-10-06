People wait at the Thai consulate in Hong Kong in Central on Tuesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Thai Covid-19 patient linked to Tsim Sha Tsui bar now suspected of being part of group working illegally in Hong Kong as hostesses
- The woman was one of 10 Thai nationals thought to have entered the city on tourist visas earlier this year
- The woman, however, has denied working as a bar girl, telling police she just visited the pub to hang out
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
