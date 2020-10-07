Hong Kong officials are involved in discussions behind the scenes on whether to close bars and pubs again to prevent Covid-19’s spread. Photo: Nora TamHong Kong officials are involved in discussions behind the scenes on whether to close bars and pubs again to prevent Covid-19’s spread. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong officials are involved in discussions behind the scenes on whether to close bars and pubs again to prevent Covid-19’s spread. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong facing 11 new Covid-19 cases, as government weighs up citywide shutdown of pubs and bars

  • Concern mounts over a potentially growing cluster of cases at a Tsim Sha Tsui bar, prompting discussions about reimposing closures on the industry
  • Several of Wednesday’s to-be-confirmed cases are said to have unknown sources of infection

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Gigi Choy
Gigi Choy

Updated: 12:14pm, 7 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong officials are involved in discussions behind the scenes on whether to close bars and pubs again to prevent Covid-19’s spread. Photo: Nora TamHong Kong officials are involved in discussions behind the scenes on whether to close bars and pubs again to prevent Covid-19’s spread. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong officials are involved in discussions behind the scenes on whether to close bars and pubs again to prevent Covid-19’s spread. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE