Cathay Pacific and other airlines have taken a huge hit because of the pandemic. Photo: Sam TsangCathay Pacific and other airlines have taken a huge hit because of the pandemic. Photo: Sam Tsang
Cathay Pacific crew to join trials on rapid coronavirus test in closely watched move that could speed up launch of travel bubbles

  • Worldwide scramble to find accurate and easy Covid-19 tests to be rolled out quickly across airports, with travel and tourism decimated by pandemic
  • Health officials will evaluate Hong Kong-based Prenetics’ testing technology

Danny Lee
Updated: 11:21pm, 7 Oct, 2020

