The Covid-19 transmission rate in Hong Kong has climbed above 1 for the first time since July 25. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong Covid-19 transmission rate climbing, university reports, as source says city faces 17 new cases and experts call for stronger social-distancing rules
- Medical source says nine new cases linked to care facility of patient confirmed positive on Wednesday
- Government adviser warns next outbreak could be worse than before if people don’t act now
