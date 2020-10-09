Professor Karen Lam with HKU colleagues Dr Woo Yu-cho (left) and Dr Paul Lee. Photo: Nora Tam
Diabetes alert for Hongkongers as researchers find alarming sixfold rise in incidence among ‘high-risk’ individuals
- HKU researchers roll out smartphone app that allows users to regularly assess their risk of developing the disease
- Many people with diabetes are asymptomatic and remain undiagnosed until complications arise, medical experts say
