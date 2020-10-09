Staff from the Hong Kong-based testing agency Prenetics visit Lan Kwai Fong to distribute Covid-19 test packs to bar patrons. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong company hands out free coronavirus test kits to bar-goers as fears over nightlife-related infections mount
- The kits, distributed by the testing company Prenetics, were subsidised by the Hong Kong government to the tune of HK$900 apiece
- The plan to hand out the kits, some 3,000 of them in total, came as the number of cases linked to a Tsim Sha Tsui bar rose to 11
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
