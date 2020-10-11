A top infectious disease expert has said more than 10,000 people could fall sick in Hong Kong this winter. Photo: Felix WongA top infectious disease expert has said more than 10,000 people could fall sick in Hong Kong this winter. Photo: Felix Wong
A top infectious disease expert has said more than 10,000 people could fall sick in Hong Kong this winter. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong facing 1,000 winter deaths from coronavirus, expert warns, as city expects seven new cases of Covid-19

  • Professor Yuen Kwok-yung makes chilling prediction and says winter wave could see tens of thousands fall ill
  • University of Hong Kong microbiologist calls for social-distancing measures to stay in place until next September

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Victor Ting
Victor Ting

Updated: 12:58pm, 11 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A top infectious disease expert has said more than 10,000 people could fall sick in Hong Kong this winter. Photo: Felix WongA top infectious disease expert has said more than 10,000 people could fall sick in Hong Kong this winter. Photo: Felix Wong
A top infectious disease expert has said more than 10,000 people could fall sick in Hong Kong this winter. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE