A top infectious disease expert has said more than 10,000 people could fall sick in Hong Kong this winter. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong facing 1,000 winter deaths from coronavirus, expert warns, as city expects seven new cases of Covid-19
- Professor Yuen Kwok-yung makes chilling prediction and says winter wave could see tens of thousands fall ill
- University of Hong Kong microbiologist calls for social-distancing measures to stay in place until next September
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A top infectious disease expert has said more than 10,000 people could fall sick in Hong Kong this winter. Photo: Felix Wong