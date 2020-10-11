Hongkongers have a greater fear of redundancy than their counterparts elsewhere. Photo: Winson WongHongkongers have a greater fear of redundancy than their counterparts elsewhere. Photo: Winson Wong
Hongkongers have a greater fear of redundancy than their counterparts elsewhere. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong residents more afraid of losing their jobs during coronavirus pandemic than people in Australia, Britain, and US, new survey says

  • New survey says fear of redundancy driving decline in sense of happiness and well being among city’s residents
  • People’s habits also changing with residents reporting spending less and saving more

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Fiona Sun
Fiona Sun

Updated: 2:35pm, 11 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Hongkongers have a greater fear of redundancy than their counterparts elsewhere. Photo: Winson WongHongkongers have a greater fear of redundancy than their counterparts elsewhere. Photo: Winson Wong
Hongkongers have a greater fear of redundancy than their counterparts elsewhere. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE