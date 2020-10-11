Hongkongers have a greater fear of redundancy than their counterparts elsewhere. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong residents more afraid of losing their jobs during coronavirus pandemic than people in Australia, Britain, and US, new survey says
- New survey says fear of redundancy driving decline in sense of happiness and well being among city’s residents
- People’s habits also changing with residents reporting spending less and saving more
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Hongkongers have a greater fear of redundancy than their counterparts elsewhere. Photo: Winson Wong