Top adviser quits Hong Kong climate change support group, upset by delays, officials sidelining experts

  • Expert team was set up to gather feedback, craft policy suggestions, but ‘that never happened’
  • Meteorologist slams delay in releasing results of public opinion poll on cutting carbon

Zoe Low
Updated: 9:00am, 12 Oct, 2020

Lam Chiu-ying, former director of the Hong Kong Observatory, has quit his role as a top adviser on a government climate panel. Photo: Dickson Lee
