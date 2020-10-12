Hong Kong entered its fourth rush of Covid-19 cases in October, according to Professor Ho Pak-leung. Photo: Xiaomei ChenHong Kong entered its fourth rush of Covid-19 cases in October, according to Professor Ho Pak-leung. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong entered its fourth rush of Covid-19 cases in October, according to Professor Ho Pak-leung. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong has already entered Covid-19 fourth wave, health expert warns, as city expects 11 new infections

  • Professor Ho Pak-leung says rebound of cases shows the city has entered fourth wave of contagion, but warns tightening social-distancing curbs should be last resort
  • City faces 11 new infections on Monday, with total standing at 5,175 as of the previous day

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Lilian Cheng
Lilian Cheng

Updated: 12:52pm, 12 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong entered its fourth rush of Covid-19 cases in October, according to Professor Ho Pak-leung. Photo: Xiaomei ChenHong Kong entered its fourth rush of Covid-19 cases in October, according to Professor Ho Pak-leung. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong entered its fourth rush of Covid-19 cases in October, according to Professor Ho Pak-leung. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE