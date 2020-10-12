(Left to right) HKU’s Jasper Chan, Yuan Shuofeng, Sun Hongzhe and Wang Runming have found a potential coronavirus treatment involving drugs containing the metal bismuth. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong researchers find common ulcer drug could be effective in halting coronavirus replication in patients
- Researchers say the drug could be as effective as the new Covid-19 drug remdesivir, which is currently in short supply amid the pandemic
- The medication, which contains the metal bismuth, works by interrupting the process by which the virus replicates inside cells
