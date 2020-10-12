The Hoi Hai rural enclave in Hong Kong. Photo: Martin WilliamsThe Hoi Hai rural enclave in Hong Kong. Photo: Martin Williams
Hong Kong / Health & Environment

Hong Kong court orders government to consult authorities on merger of six rural enclaves with adjacent country parks

  • In 2013, authorities refused to include the enclaves into their surrounding country parks, claiming it was not necessary
  • The six enclaves are located in Hoi Ha, Pak Lap, To Kwa Peng, Pak Tam Au, So Lo Pun and Tin Fun Tsai

Topic |   Hong Kong environmental issues
Zoe Low
Updated: 8:28pm, 12 Oct, 2020

