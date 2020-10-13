Hong Kong continues to record a handful of new coronavirus cases each day. Photo: APHong Kong continues to record a handful of new coronavirus cases each day. Photo: AP
Hong Kong continues to record a handful of new coronavirus cases each day. Photo: AP
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hong Kong social-distancing rules will be renewed, city to report 9 new cases, source says

  • Curbs on public gatherings, restaurants and pubs likely to be extended again
  • Government health adviser renews calls for mandatory testing of those with mild symptoms, with enforcement measures in place

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Chan Ho-him
Chan Ho-him

Updated: 12:34pm, 13 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong continues to record a handful of new coronavirus cases each day. Photo: APHong Kong continues to record a handful of new coronavirus cases each day. Photo: AP
Hong Kong continues to record a handful of new coronavirus cases each day. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE