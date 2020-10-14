Members of the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra have been quarantined after one of them tested positive for the coronavirus. Photo: Facebook Members of the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra have been quarantined after one of them tested positive for the coronavirus. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong officials study compulsory Covid-19 testing for performing musicians as Tropical Storm Nangka delays confirmation of cases

  • Government insider reveals talks ongoing into mandatory pre-performance screening of orchestral musicians
  • Hong Kong has a handful of new preliminary positive cases but confirmation of infections delayed by tropical storm, medical source says

Olga Wong and Zoe Low

Updated: 1:18pm, 14 Oct, 2020

