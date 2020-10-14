Transparent partitions have been set up among wind instrument players due to Covid-19. Photo: Handout Transparent partitions have been set up among wind instrument players due to Covid-19. Photo: Handout
Transparent partitions have been set up among wind instrument players due to Covid-19. Photo: Handout
Coronavirus: US study reveals risks of virus transmission in playing wind instruments

  • Study conducted by the University of Minnesota and published in the Journal of Aerosol Science says findings could provide ‘valuable insights’
  • The playing of trumpet, oboe and bass trombone is considered ‘high-risk’ activity, while most other wind instruments pose ‘intermediate’ risk

Elizabeth Cheung
Updated: 11:01pm, 14 Oct, 2020

