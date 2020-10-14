Transparent partitions have been set up among wind instrument players due to Covid-19. Photo: Handout
Coronavirus: US study reveals risks of virus transmission in playing wind instruments
- Study conducted by the University of Minnesota and published in the Journal of Aerosol Science says findings could provide ‘valuable insights’
- The playing of trumpet, oboe and bass trombone is considered ‘high-risk’ activity, while most other wind instruments pose ‘intermediate’ risk
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Transparent partitions have been set up among wind instrument players due to Covid-19. Photo: Handout