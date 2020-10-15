A double-digit rise in Hong Kong’s Covid-19 case tally is expected on Thursday following a lag in the confirmation of infections due to a tropical storm. Photo: Jonathan Wong A double-digit rise in Hong Kong’s Covid-19 case tally is expected on Thursday following a lag in the confirmation of infections due to a tropical storm. Photo: Jonathan Wong
A double-digit rise in Hong Kong’s Covid-19 case tally is expected on Thursday following a lag in the confirmation of infections due to a tropical storm. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong minister attending orchestral concert tests negative for the coronavirus as city faces 12 new cases

  • Home affairs minister’s negative test follows same result for city leader Carrie Lam after both attended Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra concert
  • Thursday’s new infections set to be in double figures following a storm-induced lag in the confirmation of Covid-19 cases

Zoe Low
Updated: 10:59am, 15 Oct, 2020

