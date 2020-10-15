The Consumer Council has released its findings from tests on sunscreen products. Photo: Shutterstock The Consumer Council has released its findings from tests on sunscreen products. Photo: Shutterstock
The Consumer Council has released its findings from tests on sunscreen products. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Industry backlash against Hong Kong Consumer Council study which finds 80 per cent of sunscreen products do not meet protective claims

  • Watchdog’s analysis slammed by firms as health experts raise questions over methodology, sampling Australians for Asian products
  • Council identifies long list of products with discrepancies between labelling and actual sun protection levels

Topic |   Consumer protection in Hong Kong
Kathleen Magramo
Kathleen Magramo

Updated: 2:12pm, 15 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The Consumer Council has released its findings from tests on sunscreen products. Photo: Shutterstock The Consumer Council has released its findings from tests on sunscreen products. Photo: Shutterstock
The Consumer Council has released its findings from tests on sunscreen products. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE