The report did not state the reason behind the higher statistics for men, but researchers have strongly urged people with respiratory symptoms to seek medical help. Photo: Xiaomei Chen The report did not state the reason behind the higher statistics for men, but researchers have strongly urged people with respiratory symptoms to seek medical help. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
The report did not state the reason behind the higher statistics for men, but researchers have strongly urged people with respiratory symptoms to seek medical help. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong men face higher Covid-19 risk, less alert to symptoms than women, researchers say

  • CUHK study conducted earlier this year during city’s first and second Covid-19 waves also found incidence and mortality rates among lowest in world
  • Team members hope report on first two waves can inform mitigation measures for coming winter surge

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Emily Tsang
Emily Tsang

Updated: 10:00am, 16 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The report did not state the reason behind the higher statistics for men, but researchers have strongly urged people with respiratory symptoms to seek medical help. Photo: Xiaomei Chen The report did not state the reason behind the higher statistics for men, but researchers have strongly urged people with respiratory symptoms to seek medical help. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
The report did not state the reason behind the higher statistics for men, but researchers have strongly urged people with respiratory symptoms to seek medical help. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE