The report did not state the reason behind the higher statistics for men, but researchers have strongly urged people with respiratory symptoms to seek medical help. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong men face higher Covid-19 risk, less alert to symptoms than women, researchers say
- CUHK study conducted earlier this year during city’s first and second Covid-19 waves also found incidence and mortality rates among lowest in world
- Team members hope report on first two waves can inform mitigation measures for coming winter surge
Coronavirus Hong Kong
