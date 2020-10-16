Artificial islands off Lantau Island would be built in the sea near Sunshine Island, Peng Chau (back left), and Siu Kai Yi Chau (back right). Photo: Martin Chan Artificial islands off Lantau Island would be built in the sea near Sunshine Island, Peng Chau (back left), and Siu Kai Yi Chau (back right). Photo: Martin Chan
Artificial islands off Lantau Island would be built in the sea near Sunshine Island, Peng Chau (back left), and Siu Kai Yi Chau (back right). Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong government to make funding plea for Lantau Tomorrow Vision project next week, source says

  • Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s signature policy would lead to creation of artificial islands covering 1,000 hectares
  • Finance Committee expected to debate funding preliminary study next week after lawmakers ran out of time in previous Legislative Council term

Topic |   Hong Kong housing
Lilian Cheng
Lilian Cheng

Updated: 12:40pm, 16 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Artificial islands off Lantau Island would be built in the sea near Sunshine Island, Peng Chau (back left), and Siu Kai Yi Chau (back right). Photo: Martin Chan Artificial islands off Lantau Island would be built in the sea near Sunshine Island, Peng Chau (back left), and Siu Kai Yi Chau (back right). Photo: Martin Chan
Artificial islands off Lantau Island would be built in the sea near Sunshine Island, Peng Chau (back left), and Siu Kai Yi Chau (back right). Photo: Martin Chan
READ FULL ARTICLE