An increasing number of young Hongkongers are seeking help for emotional distress amid the pandemic. Photo: Dickson Lee An increasing number of young Hongkongers are seeking help for emotional distress amid the pandemic. Photo: Dickson Lee
An increasing number of young Hongkongers are seeking help for emotional distress amid the pandemic. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong witnesses alarming rise in young people struggling with mental health issues amid Covid-19 pandemic, experts warn

  • The Samaritans, which works to prevent suicides, says more than 70 per cent of the users of its email services are students
  • Professor Paul Yip of HKU says charities should engage with young people in distress early on to reduce the suicide rate

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Laura Westbrook
Laura Westbrook

Updated: 6:08pm, 17 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
An increasing number of young Hongkongers are seeking help for emotional distress amid the pandemic. Photo: Dickson Lee An increasing number of young Hongkongers are seeking help for emotional distress amid the pandemic. Photo: Dickson Lee
An increasing number of young Hongkongers are seeking help for emotional distress amid the pandemic. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE