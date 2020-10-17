An increasing number of young Hongkongers are seeking help for emotional distress amid the pandemic. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong witnesses alarming rise in young people struggling with mental health issues amid Covid-19 pandemic, experts warn
- The Samaritans, which works to prevent suicides, says more than 70 per cent of the users of its email services are students
- Professor Paul Yip of HKU says charities should engage with young people in distress early on to reduce the suicide rate
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
An increasing number of young Hongkongers are seeking help for emotional distress amid the pandemic. Photo: Dickson Lee