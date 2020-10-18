An overwhelming majority of Hongkongers are stressed amid the pandemic. Photo: Handout
Covid-19 time bomb: pandemic takes ‘deep toll’ on Hongkongers’ mental health, former justice minister says
- Wong Yan-lung, who also chairs the government’s advisory committee on mental health, says authorities need to prioritise tackling the crisis
- He calls for increased public vigilance against symptoms of mental health problems amid the pandemic

