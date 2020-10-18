The Hospital Authority has apologised for two blunders made during eye procedures. Photo: Felix Wong The Hospital Authority has apologised for two blunders made during eye procedures. Photo: Felix Wong
Patient’s death referred to Hong Kong coroner, botched eye procedures under investigation

  • Laser treatment on wrong eye among the ophthalmology incidents being reviewed by investigation panels
  • Death of 83-year-old man to go before coroner’s court after care he received found to be inadequate

Christy LeungElizabeth Cheung
Updated: 12:41am, 18 Oct, 2020

