The Hospital Authority has apologised for two blunders made during eye procedures. Photo: Felix Wong
Patient’s death referred to Hong Kong coroner, botched eye procedures under investigation
- Laser treatment on wrong eye among the ophthalmology incidents being reviewed by investigation panels
- Death of 83-year-old man to go before coroner’s court after care he received found to be inadequate
