A security guard gives directions to a member of the public at the temporary testing facility in Yau Ma Tei. Photo: Jonathan Wong
developing | Hong Kong facing 15 new Covid-19 cases ahead of meeting between health minister and private doctors to discuss how to force people to get tested
- Professor Sophia Chan to meet unions to discuss what to do if someone won’t take coronavirus test voluntarily
- Doctors also express fears that city could run out of flu vaccine this winter
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
