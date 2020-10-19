A security guard gives directions to a member of the public at the temporary testing facility in Yau Ma Tei. Photo: Jonathan Wong A security guard gives directions to a member of the public at the temporary testing facility in Yau Ma Tei. Photo: Jonathan Wong
A security guard gives directions to a member of the public at the temporary testing facility in Yau Ma Tei. Photo: Jonathan Wong
developing | Hong Kong facing 15 new Covid-19 cases ahead of meeting between health minister and private doctors to discuss how to force people to get tested

  • Professor Sophia Chan to meet unions to discuss what to do if someone won’t take coronavirus test voluntarily
  • Doctors also express fears that city could run out of flu vaccine this winter

Lilian Cheng
Updated: 11:12am, 19 Oct, 2020

