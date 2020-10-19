Demand for influenza vaccinations is surging at Hong Kong’s private medical clinics. Photo: Shutterstock Demand for influenza vaccinations is surging at Hong Kong’s private medical clinics. Photo: Shutterstock
Flu vaccines: as demand rises amid Covid-19 fears, Hong Kong’s private doctors already struggling with shortages

  • While the government has secured 878,000 doses, that will barely meet the needs of schoolchildren and the elderly, according to HKU microbiologist
  • But with stocks running low, city’s private medical practitioners need a tenth of that number reserved for their needs, Hong Kong Doctors Union says

Natalie Wong and Lilian Cheng

Updated: 3:48pm, 19 Oct, 2020

