Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

developing | Coronavirus: Hong Kong to relax social-distancing rules around local tours and weddings, as city faces fewer than 10 new cases of Covid-19

  • Chief Executive Carrie Lam says officials will discuss relaxing some measures
  • But number of people allowed to gather in public likely to remain the same as city keeps an eye on travel bubble talks

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Olga Wong
Updated: 11:09am, 20 Oct, 2020

