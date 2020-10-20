Hong Kong is to relax some social-distancing rules, the city’s leader said on Tuesday. Photo: Jonathan Wong
developing | Coronavirus: Hong Kong to relax social-distancing rules around local tours and weddings, as city faces fewer than 10 new cases of Covid-19
- Chief Executive Carrie Lam says officials will discuss relaxing some measures
- But number of people allowed to gather in public likely to remain the same as city keeps an eye on travel bubble talks
